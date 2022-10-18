HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash was reported around 7:20 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort.

A motorcycle and car were involved, according to Greg Duda with the Hancock County 911 Center. A person died as a result of the collision.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash. The name of the victim has not yet been released.