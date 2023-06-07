NEW WINCHESTER, Ind. — A deadly crash has closed U.S. 36 in both directions near State Road 75, just west of Danville.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred late Wednesday morning on U.S. 36 just east of the intersection with State Road 75.

Authorities confirmed at least one death but provided no additional information at this time about how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time during the investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.