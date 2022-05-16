HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A deadly accident is under investigation in Hamilton County near the town of Arcadia.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, the fatal vehicle crash occurred this afternoon near the intersection of 276th Street and Devany Road.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in the death of one person.

The sheriff’s department said the intersection will be closed for an unknown duration as the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department Crash Restruction Team respond to the scene and investigate the deadly accident.

At this time, police have not released any further information as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.