INDIANAPOLIS — A dead woman was found on the roof of the Slippery Noodle Inn on Thursday evening.

According to a report by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the historic bar in downtown Indianapolis at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Slippery Noodle said in a Facebook post that the deceased woman was spotted by a passenger on a passing train who then called and notified the bar. The passenger thought the woman was sleeping.

The Slippery Noodle said the section of roof where the deceased woman was found “is not easily accessible.”

Police were called to the bar on Meridian Street and went onto the roof and determined the woman was dead. The death is marked as “natural or unknown cause” in the death investigation report written by IMPD.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as a white female who was 39 years old.

IMPD said she wasn’t suspected to be on the roof long before being discovered and that there were no signs of trauma on her body.

“The entire Slippery Noodle family extends our condolences to the person’s family,” the Slippery Noodle said.

Anyone with information about the dead woman is asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.