INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis family hosts a domestic violence awareness march for a woman Friday, Feb. 25 on what would have been her 19th birthday.

Her mother Amber Freeman says she hopes by sharing her story and letting others know about resources available they can prevent someone else from feeling the same pain.

Instead of celebrating Da’Tara Johnson with a birthday cake and balloons, the march will be at noon at Monument Circle.

“She was only 18. She had a long life to live,” said Freeman. “It’s hard. It’s hard. It’s hard.

On January 16, Da’Tara Johnson’s life was cut short.

Her family has reason to believe it was at the hands of someone she knew well.

“I didn’t know she was going through stuff. I kind of suspected it a little bit, but I didn’t think it was that far,” said Freeman.

“You’d be surprised how many teens are going through this. Living in your home and you don’t even know.”

Freeman wishes she would have known more about her daughter’s relationship, so she could have done something.

“I just want people to know, like parents, friends, siblings to speak up because if somebody would have spoken up before that this possibly wouldn’t have happened to my daughter.”

It’s something that’s been happening to an increasing number of families.

IMPD confirms its domestic violence reports of all ages have gone up from:

2,601 in 2019,

5,016 in 2020,

5,524 in 2021.

“It’s not love if a person is hitting you or doing anything to you or threatening you,” Freeman said. “If you can’t feel comfortable seeking help from somebody that you love, try to reach out to somebody because this hurts. This hurts. We miss her, we love her. And we don’t want to see this happen no more.”

Indianapolis Director of Domestic Violence Programming with the Public Safety Foundation Danyette Smith will also be at the march.

“Teen dating abuse can look just like domestic violence. And if you don’t know what that looks like, it could be that physical abuse. Something that we know, and we see on the outside. The scars. The black eyes,” Smith said.

“But then when it comes to that emotional abuse, we see that a lot within our teens because they’re used to the degrading and the bad names. They do those things, and it becomes a norm, but we want to make sure that they understand that that is a form of abuse.”

Smith continued, “In addition to the stalking, you know, someone following, constantly checking up on you, those things. And then sexual abuse. To know that you have a right to say no. And to understand what consent is.”

Smith insists if you or someone you know needs help — now is the time to reach out.

“Love is Respect is an awesome organization that is online that you can text, and you can call and you can use their online services to be able to communicate with someone who is trained in teen dating abuse,” said Smith.

Here are more resources. And more can be found here.

You can also get help and resources at the march. Anyone is welcome to attend.

IMPD wasn’t able to provide a public update on the investigation into Da’Tara Johnson’s death. Instead, they simply said detectives are actively investigating and they hope someone will be arrested and charged in this case.