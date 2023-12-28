DANVILLE, Ind. — Central Indiana police are searching for a missing Danville man last seen on Wednesday.

The Danville Metropolitan Police Department posted on social media Thursday asking for the public’s help in locating Adam Jonathon Smith.

According to DMPD, Smith last made contact with people very late on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Smith is described as a 44-year-old man listed as 5’9″ tall and weighing around 185 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

DMPD said that Smith was last seen driving a maroon and gray full-sized Chevrolet Express van bearing Indiana license plate number BFS753.

Photos of both Smith and his van, provided by DMPD, can be seen below:

Police are asking that anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Hendricks County Communications Center at (317) 839-8700.