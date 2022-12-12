HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room.

Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday.

According to court documents, Garry Edwards, 69, had gotten into a verbal argument with his son-in-law in his living room. Edwards admitted to police that he had pulled out his firearm and pointed it in his son-in-law’s general direction, telling him to “get the f*** out of my house” (or something of that effect).

Booking photo of Garry Edwards

Three children and several other adults were also in the living room.

The son-in-law and a female relative both told police that one of the children, a juvenile male, was standing next to the son-in-law when Edwards pointed the firearm.

Investigators learned Edwards had earlier been arguing with another family member when his son-in-law intervened, according to court documents.

Edwards was arrested on two felony counts of pointing a firearm at another and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He was arrested on a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous individual.

In September, Edwards was deemed “dangerous” by Hendricks County Superior Court 5 and was ordered to hand over his firearms.

In the incident on December 8, a Hendricks County deputy said Edwards still had the firearm on his hip when police arrived. Police secured the gun before the arrest was made.