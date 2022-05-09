INDIANAPOLIS — Looking for employment? CVS is hosting an onsite hiring event in Indy with on-the-spot interviews and 100+ open positions.

Set for May 12, the CVS Distribution Center hiring event will be located at 7590 Empire Drive, Door #1, and last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The CVS Distribution Center has more than 100 job openings including full-time positions as a stocker, cherry picker, inventory control, loader, general warehouse associate, and more. Shift openings include first, second and third shifts with new raise hourly wages of $19 or $20 an hour.

CVS is also offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus with exact details to be provided at the time of offer.

CVS said those wishing to attend and apply must be at least 18 years of age, be able to work in a fast-paced environment and are preferred to have a high school diploma or equivalent.

To register for the event visit cvs.jobs/indy512.

Full-time positions include medical, prescription, dental, vision, paid time-off, holiday pay, 401(k) plan, stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement, discount at CVS stores, and much more, according to CVS.

Other listed benefits include a casual dress code, climate-controlled facility, company-paid basic life and accidental insurance, short-term disability, adoption benefits and a tobacco-free campus.