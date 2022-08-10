INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier hounds assemble!

Proud pooch owners throughout Indiana are invited to show off their darling dogs in a new contest.

The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC), Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, and First Dog Henry Holcomb are combining forces for the Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest.

The contest is a year-long event, and a new dog will be chosen each week.

Each winning pup will get a note from the state’s first dog Henry Holcomb, a More to Discover IN Indiana dog bandana, and a shoutout on the Visit Indiana social media channels.

Dog Bandana

Henry Holcomb looking handsome

“I encourage all Hoosiers to make memories with your pup just like I do with my dog, Luna Lovegood (AKA Bubby),” Crouch said.

To enter your dog, upload a photo or video of your dog to Instagram, tag @VisitIndiana and use the hashtag #DogsINIndiana.

You can also upload a photo directly to the Visit Indiana website.

Entries must include the location where the photo was taken, ideally somewhere in Indiana.