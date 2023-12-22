COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins Inc. reached an agreement in principle to resolve U.S. regulatory claims regarding its emissions certification and compliance process for certain engines.

These engines were primarily used in pick-up truck applications.

The company said it’s cooperated fully with the relevant regulators, already addressed many of the issues involved, and looks forward to obtaining certainty as it concludes this lengthy matter.

Cummins conducted an extensive internal review and worked collaboratively with the regulators for more than four years. The company said there was no evidence of any acts in bad faith and didn’t admit wrongdoing.

The governmental entities involved are the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the California Attorney General’s Office.

File photo

Friday’s release said Cummins disclosed a review of these matters when it began in 2019 and has regularly updated its disclosures as that review progressed.

The company already recalled model year 2019 RAM 2500 and 3500 trucks and has initiated a recall of model years from 2013 to 2018. They previously accrued a total of $59 million for the estimated costs for executing these and other related recalls.

Cummins expects to record a charge of approximately $2.04 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 to resolve these and other related matters involving approximately one million pick-up truck applications in the U.S.

Of this amount, approximately $1.93 billion relates to payments expected to be made in the first half of 2024. The balance reflects our best estimate of related expenses that will impact cash flow in future periods, according to the release.

The company explained it’s in a strong financial position with existing liquidity and access to capital to satisfy obligations associated with settlements, support ongoing operations, and execute its growth strategy.

The settlements are subject to final regulatory and judicial approvals.

FOX59/CBS4 is awaiting an official statement from Cummins regarding the settlement.