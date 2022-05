RUSH COUNT, Ind. — Crews are working to put out a fire at the Milroy Pallet plant in Rush County, according to the Waldron Community Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department said a structure is fully engulfed in flames, and smoke is visible up to 20 miles. Several fire departments in the county are working the fire, per WCVFD.

Milroy Pallet is located at 3018 W. 1050 S. in Milroy, Indiana.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.