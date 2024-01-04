GREENWOOD, Ind. – Crews are preparing for the demolition of Greenwood’s troubled Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites.

Workers from Ray’s Demolition were seen Wednesday removing trash and furniture from the site at 1117 E. Main St. Greenwood Building Commissioner Kenneth Seal said crews were working to strip the building.

Crews were awaiting word from utility companies to make sure the hotel’s water, gas and electricity have been properly terminated at the source.

Seal said once the utility situation is settled, a demolition order will be issued for the inn, paving the way for the building to be torn down.

The Red Carpet Inn has been a trouble spot since June 2021, when inspectors found nearly 200 critical violations. There have been repeated violations of health and safety codes. From mid-June 2021 through January 2023, there were a combined 289 visits to the property from police, fire and EMS runs, according to the city.

City leaders ordered it demolished, citing non-compliance and continued poor conditions. That set up a months-long legal battle that eventually led a judge to allow the demolition to proceed.

The previous owner of the site eventually sold it, although a previous attempt to unload the property fell through in October 2023.

Demolition will pave the way for sale and redevelopment of the site.