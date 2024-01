INDIANAPOLIS — Crews responded early Friday morning to a house fire on the near west side of Indianapolis.

The initial call came in around 4:15 a.m. Indianapolis Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of N. Pershing Ave.

IFD said the house had been recently vacated and no one was inside. A firefighter suffered a minor injury, described as a burn on his ear.

It’s too early to determine the cause, IFD said. The fire remains under investigation.