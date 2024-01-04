INDIANAPOLIS – An incident on the south side of Indianapolis led to backups Thursday morning on I-465.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the two right lanes of I-465 westbound were blocked between Harding Street and Mann Road. The left lane of eastbound I-465 was also closed.

INDOT cameras showed slow traffic and building backups in the area.

Indiana State Police said a semi truck hit a concrete barrier, knocking it into the opposite lane of traffic.

INDOT indicated that traffic would be affected for about two hours. ISP told drivers to look for an alternate route.