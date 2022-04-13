Image via INDOT

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A crash involving an overturned semi in Boone County closed the interstate for several hours Wednesday.

The crash happened on I-65 southbound near State Road 47 in the early morning hours, blocking all lanes of the interstate.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, lanes remained blocked as of 9 a.m. and would remain that way for at least two more hours.

A photo from INDOT showed the mangled truck had been put upright. Earlier photos from the scene showed the truck on its side

Traffic is being routed off State Road 47 to U.S. 52 and back to I-65 southbound, INDOT said.