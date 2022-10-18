MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck.

A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just after 6:05 a.m. INDOT said the crash happened between That Road and IN 445.

A witness told police they were heading south on I-69 and were in the fast lane next to another car after passing the semi. The witness said three deer jumped into the road, causing the other passenger vehicle to crash.

The car spun in the road; the semi truck driver told police the vehicle was sideways without any lights. He couldn’t stop in time to avoid a collision, he told police.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the crash. Indiana State Police are assisting with crash reconstruction.

INDOT expected the closure to last several hours.