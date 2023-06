BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A crash along I-65 northbound in Boone County slowed traffic Friday morning.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the interstate is closed near mile marker 140 due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

An image from INDOT showed it happened in a construction zone. Dispatchers said two people were hurt, although the injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Drivers should avoid the area for at least the next hour, the sheriff’s office said.