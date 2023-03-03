ATTICA, Ind. — A traffic stop in Attica on Wednesday led to police discovering a Covington pair were in possession of over 3.5 pounds of marijuana and nearly 56 grams of meth.

Michael Bracken, 67, was arrested on charges of dealing and possession of meth along with dealing and possessing marijuana.

Renda Bowling, 60, was arrested on charges of possession of meth and obstruction of justice.

According to Indiana State Police, Bracken was in a 2006 GMC Envoy that was pulled over near Council and Jackson streets in Attica for a traffic violation on Wednesday afternoon.

A trooper reported smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle and ended up searching the Envoy. In addition to locating the drugs and drug paraphernalia, the trooper reported locating a firearm inside the vehicle.

Drugs and weapons found in the residence and vehicle. (Photo by ISP)

Police then went to Bracken’s residence in Covington. According to state troopers, Bowling stepped out of the residence to speak with police but while doing so dropped a suspected bag of meth that was on her person.

Bowling allegedly tried to dispose of the bag of meth. A search of the home, however, uncovered further marijuana and meth.

Both Bracken and Bowling were taken into custody and transported to the Fountain County Jail.