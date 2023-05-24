MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman is charged after police say she ingested fentanyl before striking a boy with her car.

Court documents show the charges filed Tuesday against 33-year-old Jaleesa Louise McCowan are from an incident on February 14 when a seven-year-old boy with her car as he was getting off a school bus at Willard and High Street.

The probable cause shows the child was crying and stating he was in pain while being held by his mother” after being struck. He was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

A city police officer reported bus surveillance footage shows the stop arm on the bus and its flashing lights “functioning” as the boy was crossing Willard Street to return home. The recording also showed the child crossing and the vehicle driven by McCowan passing at a “high rate of speed” before striking the victim.

The court documents also say McCowan reportedly kept saying “I hit a kid,” adding that she couldn’t tell officers much more about the accident.

McCowan was arrested on February 14 but later released. Blood tests taken showed she had powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl in her system at the time of the crash.

She was charged Tuesday with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the system, a Level 5 felony that carries up to six years in prison.

McCowan was also charged with passing a school bus when arm signal is extended resulting in bodily injury, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

Her initial hearing at the Delaware Circuit Court 2 has been set for June 12.