TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Terre Haute Police Officer who has now been placed on administrative leave and arrested reportedly drove his patrol vehicle at speeds of 93 mph while under the influence before arriving to work.

That’s according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Vigo County Court. A statement released overnight by THPD Chief Shawn Keen confirmed that Officer Jeffery Pupilli had been arrested after reportedly coming to work, in uniform, while under the influence of alcohol.

The court documents provide further details regarding the investigation into Pupilli’s actions. Pupilli reportedly arrived for work at 2:50 p.m. Shortly after, a THPD Sergeant took the officer to Right Choice DAT for a random drug and alcohol screening.

Testing performed by Right Choice DAT at 3:39 p.m. reportedly showed Pupilli to have a blood alcohol content of .596 BAC. A second test performed at 4:01 p.m. reportedly returned a result greater than .6 BAC.

Indiana’s legal limit for blood alcohol content while driving is .08 BAC.

An investigating officer observed Pupilli to have bloodshot, watery eyes, and with a heavy smell of alcohol coming from his breath after returning to the station.

Pupilli would be tested again at 5:13 p.m. where he received a result of .500 BAC, a blood test performed at Regional Hospital at 9:48 p.m. would return a result of .125 BAC.

A check of patrol car tracking software reportedly showed Pupilli had reached speeds of 93mph while driving to work near the area of S.R. 63 and Pennington Road.

Following an investigation by the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office, Officer Pupilli was arrested for OWI.

(Booking photo of Pupilli courtesy the Vigo County Jail)

Pupilli was placed on administrative leave pending further proceedings and transported to the Vigo County Jail.

Pupilli has been with THPD since May 2014.