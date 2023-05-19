MUNCIE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man upset after running out of gas on the interstate faces charges after police say he pointed a gun at a man he was traveling with.

Julian Roy Hagan, 41, is charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and pointing a firearm in connection with the April 20 incident.

An Indiana State Police trooper was dispatched to a rest stop along southbound I-69 near mile marker 250 in Delaware County after a caller reported seeing a man pointing a firearm.

When the trooper arrived, he found Hagan and another man inside a car. Both men presented their identification; state troopers found guns in the trunk and ammunition in the back seat. Hagan had a shoulder holster but was not in possession of a firearm at the time.

The man with Hagan initially declined to make a statement at the rest stop. Later that night, the man called Indiana State Police. He revealed that he and Hagan were driving from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis when they ran out of gas and stopped at the rest area. He said Hagan became “extremely aggravated and aggressive,” according to court documents.

The man claimed Hagan put a gun in his mouth and placed it at the side of his head while threatening to shoot him. The man thought Hagan was going to kill him, according to court documents, and thanked police for responding and believed they’d saved his life.

Hagan is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm due to felony convictions in 2021 for battery and auto theft in Hendricks County.

In addition to the gun charges, he also faces a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia after officers found a glass smoking pipe in his pocket as he was being booked into the Delaware County Jail.

His initial hearing is scheduled for next month, according to court records.