MUNCIE, Ind. – A purported Snapchat threat led to a shooting that killed a woman and injured another in Muncie, police say.

Police arrested 19-year-old Darnzell Drummer in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting on Monroe Street.

Officers responded to the area around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 4 after a reported shooting. They found one woman had been shot in the buttocks. Her neighbor, police later discovered, had been shot in the head. Police found the victim, identified as 43-year-old Joanie Elaine Webb, lying on the floor of her home with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Webb’s cousin told police she’d arrived to pick Webb up, but she’d stopped responding to her phone messages. Officers noticed a bullet hole in exterior of the residence.

Witnesses told police they’d heard several gunshots in the area. One woman said she’d seen a man with a gun in a light-colored vehicle, according to court documents. Another witness said she heard someone say they knew who’d fired the gunshots and that it was “all over Snapchat.”

Officers continued to interview witnesses over the course of the night and discovered a man had been inside one of the homes into which shots were fired. Someone on Snapchat posted a photo of the man and his daughter at the Monroe Street address along with a threat.

A family member saw the post and went to warn him. The man and his daughter then left the address, although some other members of his family arrived in the area. They included Drummer, whom police identified as a relative, according to court documents.

Drummer told police he was a passenger in a car that drove past the Monroe Street address. He reported seeing a man “crouched down” next to the house on Monroe Street and “fired six gunshots” in the direction of the crouching man, according to his account.

A woman who was in the car with Drummer told police she heard gunshots being fired but “denied seeing Drummer with a gun,” according to court documents.

Police arrested Drummer on preliminary charges of murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.