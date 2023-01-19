MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that a Muncie mother joined three juveniles in setting fire to cars and a trampoline last August.

Tiffany M. Burdine, 31, is charged with aiding, inducing or causing arson and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both Level 4 felonies.

The Muncie Police Department reported that the arson occurred on Aug. 25, 2022, in the 2000 block of E. 16th Street. Multiple cars were reportedly vandalized and set on fire along with a trampoline.

The court documents reveal that the case was temporarily referred to the FBI due to racial slurs being written on the vehicles. The FBI determined the arson wasn’t racially motivated, however.

The FBI did identify Burdine and three juveniles as the suspects in the arson.

The documents state that during an interview with an FBI agent, Burdine admitted to serving as the lookout with one of the juveniles while the other two vandalized the cars, popped their tires, and set fires to the vehicles and trampoline.

After committing the arson, Burdine also reportedly told the investigators that she drove the juveniles back by the scene to examine the damage they had caused.

The FBI also reported that Burdine admitted to knowing the arson victim.

A warrant was issued for Burdine’s arrest on Wednesday.