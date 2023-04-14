MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie resident has been charged with 11 criminal counts, including causing attempted murder, according to the affidavit for probable cause.

Muncie resident, Calic A. Copley, was arrested for causing attempted murder, causing armed robbery, causing battery by means of a deadly weapon, causing theft, two counts of causing intimidation, pointing a firearm, unlawful carrying of a handgun, intimidation, possession of a narcotic drug, and resisting law enforcement.

According to court documents, Copley was in the backseat of a Chevrolet Impala with Damone Shaw on July 18, 2022. A Muncie man and his girlfriend were in the front seat with the Muncie mans gun in the cupholder.

While in the car, Shaw reached over the seat and grabbed the gun, and pointed it at the girlfriend and said, “You guys are going to die today.” The Muncie man in the front seat of the vehicle then grabbed the gun and it went off, injuring his hand and grazing his girlfriends face.

Copley and Shaw both fled the scene with the stolen gun. Copley was later arrested at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on July 19, 2022, where he was found with a different gun as well as a small plastic bag with a white rock like substance.

Shaw was also detained at this time. Shaw, however, claimed that Copley stole the gun.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.