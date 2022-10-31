MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man faces an attempted murder charge after police say he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Darrin ONeal Brooks Sr. has also been charged with stalking and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to court documents filed in Delaware County this month.

The investigation began in the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 2022, when a woman said Brooks fired about a half-dozen gunshots when she emerged from a bar on S. Nichols Avenue.

The woman, who had a protective order against Brooks, told police he’d sent her threatening text messages before the shooting. She had several missed calls from him.

In one of those messages, Brooks wrote, “Bet I kill you and anyone you wit [sic], b****,” according to court documents. The woman told police she believed he would follow through on his threat.

At one point, he told her he was going to come into the bar and “beat her a** in front of everyone.” He also indicated he had a gun with him, the woman said. When she left the bar, she saw him coming toward her, went back inside and waited for a few minutes hoping he’d leave.

Later, she went back outside with some friends, saw Brooks driving a red SUV “erratically” and point a gun at her. She saw a muzzle flash and heard about six gunshots, according to court documents.

Before the shooting, Brooks had been involved in a crash, police said. They went to an address associated with Brooks and found a red Mazda in the driveway with damage to the back right corner.

Brooks denied being at the bar, according to court documents. He also denied owning a gun and told police they wouldn’t find his DNA on any weapons found inside the home. Police found a gun, ammunition and cellphone inside a safe located at the home.

Brooks was booked into the Delaware County Jail but bonded out before formal charges were filed. He has since been taken into custody after the new charges were filed. He’s prohibited from having a firearm because of a 2012 felony conviction for dealing cocaine.

Court records show several different criminal cases involving Brooks, including one in which he’s charged with domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman. That case involved the same woman and led to the protective order, police said.

Other pending cases including ones for domestic battery, stalking and intimidation, according to court records.