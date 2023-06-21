MUNCIE, Ind. – A man from Muncie was charged after police say he used a rifle to beat and terrorize his girlfriend.

Court documents say 31-year-old Larry Joseph Funkhouser was arrested Monday by the Muncie Police Department for battery and intimidation charges.

Officers say early Monday evening they found a woman who fell victim to an altercation leaving a large ‘laceration” above her left eye that was gushing out blood. She stated that she had been beaten by her boyfriend, who she originally refused to name, was upset to learn someone had broken into their home and “stolen things out of the safe.”

The man who reportedly assaulted her was later identified as Funkhouser. The victim told officers that as she and Funkhouser were sitting outside in the car, he became very angry with her. She added that he held an AR-style rifle to her head and legs, threatening to kill her.

Booking photo for Larry Funkhouser (Delaware County Jail)

Court documents go on to say Funkhouser repeatedly struck the woman in the head with the weapon, “splitting her head open,” the officer said. Funkhouser also reportedly struck and kicked the woman “in the arms, legs and stomach.” The beating caused the woman to run away for her life.

Police say the victim was picked up by a man on a motorcycle down the road who brought her to another house for help. The people there addressed her wounds and called 911.

Muncie Police were then able to find Funkhouser and arrest him at the home where the incident originally happened. According to court documents he “admitted to everything the woman told us,” the officer stated.

Funkhouser was booked into the Delaware County Jail. He’s being preliminarily charged with battery causing serious bodily injury, Level 5 Felony, intimidation with a deadly weapon, Level 5 Felony and pointing a firearm, Level 6 Felony.

No initial court hearing has been set as of Wednesday morning.