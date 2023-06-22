MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man was arrested and jailed on unrelated charges after being accused of an armed robbery in September 2022.

Court documents say 23-year-old Tanner Lee Little was charged on Friday, June 16 for aiding, inducing or causing an armed robbery.

Muncie police say they were called to West 17th Street on a report of shots fired on September 8, 2022. Two people at the home told officers they had been robbed. One man told officers that as he went outside to chase the robbers, another man fired a “round” towards him so he shot his 12g shotgun back at them.

After interviewing the victims, investigators were able to identify two possible suspects as Little and Brock Watson. Social media posts help link the pair to the crime and the victims were able to positively identify them as the shooters when comparing pictures.

Officers were later called to South Penn Street in Delaware County on September 11 in reference to a shooting. Initial officers arrived on scene and determined the shooting happened days ago and Watson was overdosing. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After police confirmed Watson was with Little during the reported armed robbery he was arrested after being released from the hospital.

Court documents detail that investigators interviewed Watson and he said Little was indeed with him during the robbery. Watson added while they were inside Little gave him a look and then “grabbed a clear jar of marijuana and exited the residence quickly.”

Officers stopped and arrested Little on September 20, 2022 after he got into the back of a car on South Madison Street. After a search of the car, officers found Little’s gun under the driver’s seat. They also found his phone, a blue metal container that had six point four grams of a crystal rock substance that later tested positive for meth, money and set of digital scales.

Little was charged with armed robbery, Level 3 Felony, unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony, Level 5 and possession of meth, Felony 5.

His initial hearing in court is set for June 29 at 1:30 p.m.