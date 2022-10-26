SELLERSBURG, Ind. – A mother sought on a murder warrant in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son was convinced a demon lived inside him.

That’s according to multiple social media posts attributed to 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson. Indiana State Police revealed during a news conference Wednesday that they had identified the boy as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan.

Cairo’s body was found inside a suitcase in Washington County in April 2022. A mushroom hunter stumbled across the remains before calling 911.

The case went unsolved for months before police announced they had arrested one individual in San Francisco and were looking for Cairo’s mother. The Georgia resident was last seen in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles, California, and also traveled to Houston, Las Vegas, San Diego and San Francisco, police said.

Dejaune Anderson/Image from Indiana State Police via Georgia Department of Driver Services

Police arrested 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman in San Francisco on Oct. 19.

Court documents provide a timeline of the events leading up to the dumping of Cairo’s body, although they don’t say how he was killed. An autopsy released earlier found he died due to an “electrolyte imbalance” most likely attributed to a “viral gastroenteritis.”

Fingerprint matches and legal woes

Fingerprints provided the big break in the investigation; forensic scientists obtained fingerprint matches from two trash bags found with the suitcase.

One match found on June 29 pointed to Anderson, police said, while another match found on July 25 belonged to Coleman, who lived in Louisiana.

Police discovered Anderson was the owner of a business called “Ashley Logistics Corporation” in Atlanta, Georgia. She was listed as the CEO and her 5-year-old son was listed as the secretary, according to court documents.

Investigators also learned Anderson had previous run-ins with the law, including an arrest on a child endangerment charge in South Carolina. She’d led police on a chase in March, going 92 mph in a 60-mph zone with Cairo in the car, according to court documents. Coleman was with them.

Dejaune Anderson/Image via Louisville, Kentucky Metro Corrections

The March 12, 2022, chase ended when the Dodge Challenger Anderson was driving ran out of gas. Neither she nor Coleman would open the doors after the chase ended; police had to breach the back driver’s side window to get inside.

The incident landed Anderson in jail while Coleman and the child were taken to an area hotel and given information on how to contact Anderson.

Later in March, on the 31st, police in Louisville arrested Anderson outside a Von Maur store. Mall security stopped her after loss prevention caught her hiding clothes in a bag. She “became violent and punched” a security officer in the face, according to court documents.

From jail, Anderson called Coleman on two occasions.

Social media ‘demons’

More disturbing were the transcripts of social media posts police said Anderson wrote on Facebook and Twitter. The posts, dated between December 2021 and April 2022, appeared to show Anderson believed her son was a demon who needed to be killed or exorcised.

She wrote of hexes and curses, “protection spells” and “reversal spells,” according to court documents. In a Jan. 5, 2022, post, she wrote, “I’m using my blood for this ritual.”

On Feb. 19, she wrote that she had to raise her “frequency” in order to heal others and her ancestors. She needed to get in alignment to exorcise “a very powerful demonic force from within my son.”

From March 15:

“Stop getting caught up in the vessels of this realm. You guys get caught up with how old the body is, if they adult and kids, etc. Don’t even know it’s a full-grown demon in the child body telling you what to do because you didn’t choose your soul. Better start using your 3rd eye.”

In a March 18 post, she wrote that she couldn’t “wait to tell this story.” She mentioned a “book about living with a demonic child” and a “podcast.” She also wrote of “avatars” that were hiding “in plain sight.”

The bizarre posts weren’t solely attributed to Anderson. Coleman wrote the following Facebook post on April 8, according to court documents:

“Just because the avatar is of what we call a child does not mean that it is actually a child…there are beings that are here that are not supposed to be here that pick avatars to hide behind to play roles to steal energy and to ruin lives.”

She went on to write that magic was real and curses were real, warning others against “catering” to evil beings hiding in plain sight.

Anderson was released from jail on April 11.

“Just got out of a jail mission,” she wrote on Facebook. “Yes, had to do some healing and killing.”

She reached out to an Indianapolis priest on Twitter on April 12, saying she needed to speak with him urgently because she’d survived an attack from her 5-year-old son.

“I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood,” she wrote. “I have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need assistance.”

Additional evidence, key photos

Two days later, on April 14, police said phones belonging to Anderson and Coleman pinged locations in Washington County where Cairo’s body was later found. Police also obtained surveillance footage of a vehicle stopping in the area.

At 8:16 p.m. on April 16, a RiverLink camera captured images of Anderson’s car driving south on I-65 over the bridge from Jeffersonville, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky. That’s the same day the mushroom hunter found the suitcase and Cairo’s remains.

Various photos posted on Anderson’s social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, showed photos of Cairo, police said. Photos from Coleman’s accounts showed pictures and videos of her with a Las Vegas suitcase matching the one in which Cairo’s body was later discovered.

For months, the suitcase was the only piece of evidence police had publicly released in the case.

Arrest warrants for Coleman and Anderson were issued on Oct. 14 on charges of neglect of a dependent and obstruction of justice. While police took Coleman into custody on Oct. 19, a second arrest warrant was issued for Anderson on Oct. 25 that included a murder charge.