PORTLAND, Ind. – An Indiana woman convicted of killing her son could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole next month.

The jury found 28-year-old Chelsea L. Crossland guilty of murder and neglect of a dependent which resulted in death last Thursday.

According to court documents Crossland was charged in March 2022 after the death of her 5-year-old son Christian Crossland. She also faced a separate charge of child molestation. That count was dismissed by the court on July 17.

The probable cause detailed that the child’s cause of death was a result of “complications from blunt force trauma to his head and oral cavity.” The document added that the 5-year-old boy was “emaciated, had numerous abrasions, was malnourished and dehydrated.”

Investigators also explained Crossland beat, spanked and choked her son at times, stating she called the acts “punishment.”

Crossland was arrested in March 2022.

The jury recommended Crossland to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole after finding her guilty of both counts charged; murder and neglect of a dependent, Level 1 Felony.

A sentencing hearing has been set for August 24 at 11 a.m. in the Jay County Circuit Court.