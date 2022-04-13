TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indiana jewelry store owner has been charged after police say he shot at two people believed to have stolen from his business.

Officers were sent to Darrell’s Diamonds in the Meadows Shopping Center around 2:45 p.m. on April 5 in report to a theft and shots fired.

Dispatchers told officers two males had robbed the jewelry store then ran out the front door.

Witnesses told police they saw a man, identified as 72-year-old Darrell Bemis, run after the two males and fire a handgun in their direction including towards a parking lot.

The witnesses said there were several pedestrians and vehicles in the parking lot at the time.

One man, who was in a vehicle with his wife and children, said he told Bemis to stop shooting because there were kids around.

Bemis was then seen firing his gun towards Ohio Boulevard, an area known for both heavy foot and vehicle traffic.

No one was hurt by the gunfire.

Bemis was charged with criminal recklessness.

The two males who ran from the store are believed to be anywhere from 15 to 23 years old. They have not been found.



