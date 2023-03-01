INDIANAPOLIS – A former volleyball coach at Scecina Memorial High School faces a harassment charge.

He’s accused of sending an anonymous gift to a former player and superimposing the faces of former athletes onto nude bodies.

The charge stems from an investigation that led the school to place Kevin Griffin on administrative leave in August 2022 for a “code of conduct violation.” Griffin is no longer employed at the school, according to the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

Two students were using Griffin’s personal laptop on Aug. 8, 2022, to enter a volleyball schedule into the computer when they noticed a picture of a student in a bikini in another window on the screen, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The students browsed through the main screen and found a pair of images that appeared to show the faces of two former volleyball players superimposed onto nude bodies.

Investigators went to Griffin’s home the next day to question him about the incident and execute a search warrant. They seized his cellphone, laptop and other devices, according to court documents.

Police talked to one of the former athletes who’d been edited into the nude photos. She told police that the photo of her face had been obtained from one of her social media accounts. She also identified another student whose image had been used.

The investigation continued into November 2022, when Griffin reached out via text to the woman’s sister to say he was “remorseful” and asked if he could call them. The girls’ mother told police the message upset the family, which “did not wish to have any contact whatsoever with Kevin Griffin.”

Investigators spoke with Griffin’s attorney to relay that the girls didn’t want to have contact with the former coach. The investigation into the edited photos hit a roadblock, however, because police determined that Griffin “appeared to have only used adult former students to create the pornography.”

On Jan. 19, 2023, one of the girls called police to report she’d received Apple AirPods Pro as an anonymous Christmas gift and believed they came from Griffin as a “way to harass her.” She said the gift was upsetting to her and her family and informed police she wanted a protective order, according to court documents.

On Feb. 3, police traced the gift, sent via Amazon, back to Griffin through his Amazon account and associated email address. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed a formal harassment charge against Griffin on Feb. 28.

An initial hearing is scheduled for April.