INDIANAPOLIS – The blood was on the suspect’s hands.

That evidence, along with two 911 calls, discarded guns and surveillance video, led police to arrest 30-year-old Timothy Gardner in connection with a deadly shooting at an Indianapolis motel.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to the Red Roof Inn at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave. on Friday, Aug. 19, in response to the shooting that killed 27-year-old Alexis Ford.

According to court documents, police received a pair of 911 calls about gunfire at the Red Roof Inn. Both apparently came from the same person. The first call came just after 10 a.m., but when an officer responded to the area, he didn’t find anyone shot.

About 15 minutes later, a second 911 call came from what sounded like the same individual, although this time the caller provided a different room number. When the officer knocked on the door of room 131, he encountered a man who was later identified as Gardner and took him into custody.

The officer also saw a black and gray Taurus 9mm lying on the ground near a Honda Accord in the parking lot.

The victim, Ford, was found lying on her back inside the door, according to court documents. She had visible wounds to her leg, chest and face. The room “appeared in disarray like a disturbance took place prior to shots fired,” investigators noted.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Ford died from a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled her death a homicide. Ford also suffered fragment injuries to her face and leg, the coroner’s office determined.

Gardner had visible “scratches on his back and blood in the palm of his hands,” according to court documents. He was taken in for questioning.

The Red Roof Inn provided surveillance footage from the morning of the shooting. At 9:58 a.m., there is a gunshot followed by smoke coming from the window of the room; minutes later, police received the initial 911 call.

The video showed Gardner opening the door to room 131 and throwing something under a Honda Accord. He then went back into the room and emerged with a handgun, which he placed between the Accord and another vehicle. He returned to the room and came back outside with a second gun, which he placed behind the Accord, according to court documents.

From the time of the gunshot at 9:58 a.m. to when police arrived at the room at 10:19 a.m., no one else entered or exited the room other than Gardner, according to court documents.

Police recovered a pair of handguns from the parking lot. Both guns had blood on them.

The motel room itself was in disarray, police said. Investigators saw multiple fired casings in the living and bathroom areas. There were bullet holes that went into an adjacent room.

Police took Gardner to the homicide office for questioning. He immediately requested a lawyer.

Investigators took photos and swabs of his hands. He is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Court records showed Gardner had previous felony convictions for aggravated battery and dealing in a narcotic drug stemming from a 2014 case.