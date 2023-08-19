INDIANAPOLIS — It was a day to remember for this young Indiana couple after a surprise engagement occurred on the 50-yard line at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Luke Watson said he has been planning to propose to his girlfriend, Rachel Glover for months. But she had no idea that it was happening this soon.

“It was insane,” she said. “I was not expecting it at all.”

Watson and Glover were running in the 11th Annual Colts 5K when, just before the finish line, he asked her to marry him.

“I was like there is no better place than the Colts 50-yard line,” Watson said.

The couple met in college at Indiana Wesleyan University, and are both big Colts fans.

“We are going to be watching Colts’ games all fall, and for the next however many years now,” she said.

The wedding is set for next summer.