INDIANAPOLIS – Country music legend Reba McEntire will perform in Indianapolis later this year as part of her 17-city fall tour.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The tour kicks off on Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana, and wraps up Nov. 19 in Wichita, Kansas. Terri Clark will be featured as the special guest across all shows.

Tickets for Reba: Live in Concert go on sale Tuesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. A special presale is available on July 12 for fans who sign up to receive a special code via her newsletter.

Citi cardmembers will also have access to a special presale offer.

McEntire is a beloved figure in country music with 35 No. 1 hits. She’s a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl. She’s won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People’s Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY Awards and a GMA Dove Award.

In 2018, she was a Kennedy Center Honors recipient. The Oklahoma native also has several acting roles to her name, appearing in movies, TV shows and Broadway productions.

She released her first studio album in 1977 and has enjoyed a string of hits over the decades, including “Whoever’s in New England,” “Little Rock,” “Rumor Has It,” “Fancy,” “Does He Love You?” (with Linda Davis) and many more.

Her latest album, My Chains Are Gone, came out on March 25 as a DVD/CD pairing and features McEntire performing beloved hymns and gospel favorites.