NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A liquor license granted by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission reveals that wholesale retailer Costco is making strides toward opening a new location in Noblesville.

According to the application license, the Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build its new store on the southwest corner of E. 148th Street and N. Point Blvd, just east of where 148th Street crosses State Road 37.

The beer, wine, and liquor license application was approved by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission last week and advanced to the state commission where it was approved on Tuesday morning.

While Costco already boasts four stores in the Indianapolis metropolitan area, including two on the city’s north side, a Noblesville location would serve as the first Costco in Hamilton County.

The wholesale retailer wouldn’t be the only bulk retailer in Noblesville, however, with B.J.’s Warehouse just recently opening its first Indiana location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville.

Costco operates 839 stores worldwide with 578 locations in 46 U.S. states. The company’s annual revenue was most recently reported as $222.7 billion with 203,000 U.S. employees and over 300,000 employees worldwide.

Costco requires shoppers to purchase a $60 annual membership and, as of August 2022, the company reported to have 118.9 million cardholding members.

The City of Noblesville stating no filing has been made to the Planning and Development Department for the proposed Costco location at this time.

A Costco spokesman told Indianapolis Business Journal the company would not comment on future warehouses until about two or three months in advance of opening.