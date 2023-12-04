HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner is warning about a dangerous new emerging drug called Bromazolam.

Bromazolam, the coroner said, is what is known as a designer opiate and is similar to fentanyl. According to officials, the drug has already been seen in big numbers in Ohio and Illinois and is beginning to be seen in Indiana.

The major concern, health officials warn, is that the drug is being mixed with fentanyl and other opioids and can lead to more overdoses.

“It’s a very powerful drug, and when you mix a drug like that and mix it with fentanyl and some of the other opiates, it’s just a recipe for disaster.” Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison said. “Either reach out and get some help, or if you’re a family member of someone that has a drug problem you reach out and take a proactive approach to the help you provide them, because if not they’re going to eventually end up seeing me.”

According to Jellison, the drug is being sold under street names such as “XLI-268,” “Xanax,” “Fake Xanax,” and “Dope.” According to the World Health Organization, it can be sold in tablets, powders and gummies.

In toxicology results of Indiana decedents from Jan. through Nov. 20, 2023, 64 tested positive for Bromazolam, Jellison said. The drug was not tested for prior to 2023.

According to officials, adverse side effects of the drug include:

Loss of coordination,

dizziness,

drowsiness,

blurred vision,

slurred speech,

muscle relaxation,

difficulty breathing,

amnesia and

death.

Jellison said in a Facebook post that signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose may include troubled breathing, small pupils, unconsciousness or unresponsiveness, snoring, choking, or gurgling, cold or clammy skin, pale or blue skin and discolored lips or fingernails.

For anyone who is currently struggling with addiction to drugs, FOX59/CBS4 has compiled a list of resources that can help:

For more information from the Hamilton County Coroner, click here.