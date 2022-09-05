PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body found during the search of a pond last week is that of a missing 4-year-old girl.

Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe disappeared Thursday, setting off a large search. A body matching her description was recovered from a retention pond Friday.

The coroner’s office confirmed positive identity of the remains on Monday.

The little girl was the subject of a Silver Alert. Search crews and volunteers spent hours looking for her Thursday and Friday in the Legacy Farms neighborhood.

A woman who identified herself as the girl’s mother said her daughter had autism and may have wandered off. Fiedwenya was non-verbal and attracted to water, her mother said.

The Plainfield Police Department announced the discovery of a body matching Fiedwenya’s around 7:30 p.m. Friday, calling it a “devastating and heartbreaking” end to the search.

Dozens of police officers, firefighters and volunteers combed through the neighborhood Friday.

After police put out a call for volunteers, they had to release a statement saying they had all the volunteers they needed because of the passionate response from the community.