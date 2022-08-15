EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released autopsy results for three people killed during the Aug, 10 explosion on Weinbach Avenue.

According Chief Deputy Coroner David Anson, the preliminary cause of death for Charles and Martina Hite is blunt force trauma to the chest and the preliminary cause of death for Jessica Teague is listed as compression asphyxia, a mechanical asphyxia that prevents breathing due to external pressure on the body.

A toxicology report is still pending.

A funeral for Charles and Martina Hite will be held on Tuesday at Alexander West Funeral Home in Evansville. Visitation will be held from 10 until 12:30 p.m.. Funeral arrangements for Jessica Teague have not been announced.