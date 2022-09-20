INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have now died in a weekend wrong-way crash on I-465, including a 12-year-old girl.

The crash happened Saturday morning on I-465 southbound after a man at the center of a police pursuit began driving the wrong way down the interstate.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called off the chase after the driver entered the highway in a southbound lane and headed northbound.

The suspect’s car slammed head-on into a sedan, killing the driver. The suspect initially went to the hospital in critical condition, while three passengers in the sedan were also taken to a hospital.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday morning that three people had died, including two people from the sedan and the suspect who was trying to get away from police.

The coroner’s office identified the victims in the sedan as 40-year-old William Tetmeyer and his daughter, 12-year-old Georgia Tetmeyer. The 12-year-old girl died from her injuries Monday.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Cody Lemasters. He had been wanted on multiple warrants including dealing methamphetamine and an open parole violation. Lemasters also died Monday, the coroner’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.