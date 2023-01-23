BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a broken headlight led to them arresting a man who illegally had a firearm in his possession.

A Bartholomew County deputy was patrolling I-65 (near mile marker 72.5) around 3 a.m. Monday when he spotted a vehicle with an “inoperable” headlight.

The deputy pulled the car over and smelled raw marijuana when speaking to the driver, Kyle Wright, 24, of Indianapolis. A “green leafy substance” was also spotted by the deputy.

Firearm found in vehicle (Bartholomew Co. Sheriff’s Office) Kyle Wright booking photo

According to the sheriff’s office, Wright told police there was a gun in between the driver’s seat and center console.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a loaded Taurus 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun that was within reach of the driver’s seat. A small amount of marijuana was also found.

“I want to praise deputies for locating a firearm carried by a felon that is now off the street. It is becoming more common for my deputies to located firearms being carried by convicted felons or people in possession of narcotics,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Christopher Lane.

Wright had a prior felony conviction for intimidation out of Hendricks County, making it illegal for him to own a firearm. He reportedly told deputies he knew he shouldn’t have the gun but carried one in his car due to a “recent road rage” incident.

He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.