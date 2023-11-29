INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s official state bird is the northern cardinal, according to IN.gov.

The Hoosier State isn’t, however, the only state that claims ownership of the red-feathered bird. Indiana is one of seven states that lists the northern cardinal as its state bird. Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina all have ties to the northern cardinal.

Indiana wasn’t the first to make the cardinal its state bird. That title actually belongs to Illinois, which declared the cardinal to be its state bird in 1929.

The cardinal became the state bird in Ohio and Indiana in the same year — 1933. Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia and Virginia followed suit in 1942, 1943, 1949 and 1950, respectively.

According to the American Bird Conservatory, northern cardinals can be found across the U.S. It is most common in southeastern Canada and the eastern and central portions of the U.S. The bird has also been found in Arizona, New Mexico, California, Hawaii, Mexico, northern Belize and Guatemala.

The American Bird Conservatory has reported that the cardinal is not native to Hawaii or southern California. Bishop Museum and Western Field Ornithologists have indicated that the cardinal was introduced to both Hawaii and California between 1883 and 1929.

Cardinals do not migrate from Indiana during the winter, according to IN.gov. The birds can be found nesting in thickets of brambles or low saplings year round.

Male cardinals are bright red, and females are brown with dull red crests, wings and tails. Cardinal eggs are bluish-white in color with brown markings, according to IN.gov.

St. Louis’ MLB team and Arizona’s NFL team are both named after the cardinal. Neither Arizona nor Missouri, however, claim the cardinal as their state bird. Missouri and Arizona’s state birds are the eastern bluebird and cactus wren, respectively.

Want to catch a glimpse of the northern cardinal? Any search for the bird shouldn’t last long.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, cardinals are located in both rural and urban settings. Oftentimes, Hoosiers can spot cardinals in their yards and wooded areas.

Those hoping to attract cardinals with a feeder should leave seeds or grains out for the bird. The cardinal’s natural diet consists of insects, seeds, grains and fruits, per the Indiana DNR. The cardinal’s favorite foods are pokeberry, poison ivy fruit, elm buds, box elder seeds, ragweed seeds, sunflower seeds, muskmelon seeds and corn.

In the winter, cardinals are known to frequent feeders and forage with mixed flocks of dark-eyed juncos, American tree sparrows, purple finches and rufous-sided towhees, per the Indiana DNR.