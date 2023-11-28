CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Workplace safety authorities are investigating after a contract employee died last week in an incident at Nucor Steel Indiana in Montgomery County.

Nucor Steel Indiana in Crawfordsville is investigating a “workplace fatality” involving a contractor that occurred Friday morning, according to a statement sent Tuesday by Nucor Corp. General Manager Eric Radtke.

The death, Radtke said, involved a contract employee working at the plant for Edw. C. Levy Co. Following the death, the mill suspended operations “immediately,” Nucor Corp. said.

“On behalf of the 800 teammates in our Nucor Steel Indiana family, I want to express my sympathies to the family and friends of this contract team member and others impacted by this tragedy,” Radtke said in his statement. “We are deeply saddened by this event.”

According to Nucor, plant officials have been and will continue to work with Edw. C. Levy Co. and OSHA authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.

No other information was immediately provided by Nucor regarding the cause of or events leading up to the contractor’s death, nor the victim’s identity.