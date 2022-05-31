INDIANAPOLIS — John Woodson details cars at T&T Auto Collision in the 2200 block of East 38th Street and he said he’s already seen enough headaches from the road construction outside his shop these past few months.

“One thing I can complain about is the dust with the rocks and everything and the cars we gotta detail them,” Woodson said. “We set cars out on the lot and we have to bring them back in and do them again.”

Hang on, John, because it is going to get worse.

Over the course of the next few days, and for the next week-and-a-half after that, the intersection of Keystone Avenue and 38th Street will be closed for construction of the anticipated Purple Line.

“We got notification over the weekend that it’s gonna get worse,” said co-worker Darryl Stanley. “They gonna close down the 38th and Keystone intersection.”

Purple Line work has been combined with sewer construction to restrict East 38th Street traffic between Keystone and Fall Creek Parkway to one westbound lane.

“Right there on 38th Street, between Fall Creek Parkway and Keystone, they’re in the midst of a 130-day construction closure and that’s gonna take us all the way to about mid-August,” said Carrie Black with IndyGo. “We are in the process of putting in sidewalks in many cases where there are none. We’re also working in partnership with DPW on a storm sewer separation project which is going to alleviate some serious drainage problems that this community has been dealing with for many years.”

The construction will severely limit a key east-west access route to the State Fairgrounds, the site of the Indiana State Fair beginning that is set to begin in late July and run through the end of the proposed road work.

“I have no idea how they’re gonna get around even for our customers,” said Stanley, who lives and works along the affected stretch of 38th Street. “Because a lot of people don’t want to come through the construction to get here or they don’t know how to maneuver through the side roads.”

The Department of Public Works also announced that Wednesday it will shut down the West 30th Street bridge over the White River for more than two years of reconstruction.