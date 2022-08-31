CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are now turning to the public for help after a man was found shot to death in a Connersville cemetery.

The man was identified as 53-year-old Thomas Combs and was found in Dale Cemetery around 7 a.m. on Aug. 17. Detectives have determined he had been shot to death at some point that night.

“I thought it was weird because the gates are closed at 8 p.m and don’t reopen until 8 a.m.,” said Sue Bean, who lives near the cemetery said.

Bean said she saw the police cars at the cemetery that morning. However, she said she didn’t hear any gunshots the night before.

“It’s shocking,” Bean said. “Because this is a quiet neighborhood.”

Indiana State Police have taken over the investigation and wouldn’t say why. However, online court records show Combs had previously filed a lawsuit against both city and county law enforcement.

“They went around the neighborhood and talked to people, checked his house and everything,” said Stanley Callahan, who lives near the victim.

Callahan said state police swarmed the home and neighborhood where combs lived. Callahan, along with many of his neighbors, were questioned about Combs’ life and routine.

“He was a private person, you know he didn’t do a lot,” Callahan said. “He’d come and go, but spent a lot of time at home.”

After questioning neighbors and family, state police are now hoping the public can help move their investigation forward.

“Whether the tip is big or small, we like to sort out those tips and do a thorough investigation,” Sgt. Scott Keegan said.

Detectives are asking anyone who might have seen or heard anything suspicious on the night of Aug. 16 or the morning of Aug. 17 to give them a call.

“If they could just check their ring cameras or any kind of surveillance cameras and see if they’ve caught anything whether it be sound or visual,” Sgt. Keegan said.

While they wait for those tips to come in, some said they’re now on edge knowing a killer is still on the loose.

“It keeps you on your toes and you’re always looking back,” Bean said.

Detectives are requesting that anyone who may have information about this incident contact the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post at (765) 778-2121.