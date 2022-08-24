FISHERS — Conner Prairie is offering free admission September 17 for Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day.

The museum is inviting families to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by exploring the music of Hispanic and Latino cultures throughout the day.

Visitors can also explore Hispanic culture and heritage through Herencia Musical: A Music Journey Through Latina America.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with musicians and performers born in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela will perform music from their countries from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information you can visit Connor Prairie’s website here.