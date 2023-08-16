INDIANAPOLIS — More closures are putting hundreds of central Indiana Hoosiers out of a job as a Plainfield and an Indianapolis business are the latest to send their workers to the unemployment line.

Alan Ritchey, a Texas-based logistics firm, filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development informing the state that the company would be closing its Plainfield warehouse and laying off all its workers.

According to the filing, the closure will affect 242 employees. The closure is slated to be completed by Oct. 16.

More than 100 Indianapolis workers will also be out of jobs come October. In a separate filing, Aurorium, a specialty-chemical manufacturer located on S. Tibbs Avenue, notified the state of its intention to permanently close its facility and lay off all 159 employees.

Aurorium’s closure is slated for Oct. 3.

The closure of Aurorium and Alan Ritchey is the latest in a wave of closures that have affected hundreds of employees in Central Indiana.

In June, Pitney Bowes Inc. announced a closure affecting over 300 employees in Greenwood. FedEx announced the shuttering of an Indianapolis warehouse days later that put 170 workers out of a job. Envelope manufacturer Cenveo followed suit by announcing the closure of its Indianapolis location in July, laying off an additional 127 workers.

In the midst and aftermath of all these closures was also the toppling of trucking giant Yellow Corp, who recently filed for bankruptcy and announced the layoffs of 22,000 employees across the U.S. — including hundreds in Indiana.

Tyson Foods also recently announced the closure of four chicken plants including one in Corydon, Indiana, that employs 368 people.

Despite more than a thousand Hoosiers losing their jobs, some business experts remain unconcerned about the state of Indiana’s economy.

Kyle Anderson, assistant professor of business economics at Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business, recently called some of the closures “a blip on the radar.”

“Overall, hiring is still good. The economy is still strong,” Anderson said. “It is slowing down and I think our employers are taking notice of that.”

In June, Indiana’s unemployment rate stood at 3.2%, a slight increase from May’s 3.1% but still below the national rate of 3.6%. Indiana’s labor force participation held at 63.6% for June, slightly above the national average of 62.6%.

According to the state report, 127,406 Hoosiers are unemployed or out of the labor force but want a job. As of July 17, there were reportedly 115.930 open job postings.

The report did not include information about the average pay for open job positions, however, with a recent study finding Indiana to be nearly dead last in pay growth. Another study published by Prosperity Indiana also found that most Hoosiers struggle to earn enough to afford rent as the rift grows between workers’ wages and the cost of living.