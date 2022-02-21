MONTICELLO, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Sunday night to light a candle or leave flowers in memory of a beloved mother and daughter who died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Monticello.

“This family has had a huge impact on this community,” said Reverend Kelly Lindsay.

Sgt. Stephanie Thompson, a 23 year veteran of the Indiana State Police, and her daughter, Mya Thompson, 17, a standout athlete, were identified as the victims in a house fire in the 3200 block of N. Lakeshore Drive.

News of what happened spread quickly, blanketing the tight-knit community of around 5,000 with an immense sense of grief.

“This it’s not something that is going to go away in a couple days. It’s not something that’s going away in a couple weeks. This is going to be felt for a long, long, long time,” Lindsay shared.

In an emotional gathering outside the tennis courts at Twin Lakes Senior High School, hundreds of people joined Sunday to remember Stephanie and Mya, light a candle in their memory and pray as the community works to cope with the loss of two of its own.

Jay Janke, a retired ISP commander, who worked alongside Stephanie and is a family friend of the Thompson family, said she was extremely talented and possessed an unshakeable faith.

“She could accomplish anything she put her mind to and usually did,” Janke said. “I admired her for her ability to balance an outstanding state police career, a marriage and raising two beautiful daughters, all while being an asset to our community.”

Janke said Sgt. Thompson was an accomplished, well-respected member of ISP who climbed the ranks throughout her career.

“She rose through the ranks from being a hard-working road trooper, to a detective, to being a member of the dignitary protection unit protecting our governor, to being a very respected crime scene investigator, and to her being promoted to sergeant in the polygraph section,” said Janke.

In 2017, Sgt. Thompson was featured in an ISP interview, which focused on her accomplishments and her unique skills that made her an asset to the Polygraph Unit.

Janke and other members of the community who spoke about Stephanie, said not only was her career something that made so many who knew her proud, but also how much she gave back to the Monticello community.

Thompson was also a former Twin Lakes High School volleyball coach and a timer at swim meets, friends said.

“She loved being involved in the lives of young women and being a positive role model for them,” said Janke. “Steph had a huge impact right here in Monticello. We can all say that she was a blessing in our lives and that we were better for it.”

“She loved being with her family and loved spending time with her girls,” said Janke.

Those gathered Sunday said both Stephanie and Mya leave behind a significant impact on the Monticello community.





“God truly gave her the creativity genes, as she could turn something worthless into something so beautiful and one-of-a-kind,” said Mya’s best friend and teammate, Hailey Vogel.

Mya, a junior at Twin Lakes Senior High School, was a standout swim star, whose coach said could do anything she put her mind to.

Head swim coach and close family friend Kerry Vogel explained, Mya wanted to break the school record in one of her events, the 100-breaststroke, and said, without question, she was going to do it.

“I’d give anything to have her done it. She was within nine-one hundredths of a second from beating it,” said Kerry.

Both in and out of the water, Kerry said, Mya gave 110% effort to anything she did.

“She was the most selfless girl I knew, without a doubt. She was our team strongest and truest athlete,” said Hailey.

Mya’s teammates stood in front of the podium, in solidarity and support for their teammate. In the crowd facing them, many looked on, sobbing quietly.

Above all else, Hailey said not only was Mya an exceptional athlete, but she was also an incredible person.

“She not only knew her goals but new each and everyone else’s as well,” said Hailey. “I hope that one day I can be as good of a friend as you were to me. No one can replace you, as you have set the bar at such a high level.”

“Mya and Steph, we know you’re looking down on us. We want you to know we will miss you terribly and the hole in our hearts will forever be present,” said Kerry.

A fundraiser has been set up to help support surviving family members of Stephanie and Mya.

Community members have also shown support in other ways, such as t-shirt sales and an upcoming boys basketball game between Frontier and North White high schools, which will be accepting freewill donations for the Thompson family.

The cause and origin of Thursday’s fire have not been announced, and authorities told CBS4 that may take some time given the significant structural damage the home suffered.