INDIANAPOLIS — If you could use a good laugh — which let’s be honest, who couldn’t? — I have good news of you.

Comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his Reality Check Tour to Indianapolis. Hart recently announced the second leg of his tour, which includes a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, October 23.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. on KevinHartNation.com. If you can’t wait until then, Live Nation is offering a special presale beginning Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m.