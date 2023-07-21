COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since June 30.

Grace Arbuckle is described as being 5’7″ tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said she has a cursive tattoo that says “Grace Arbuckle” on one of her fingers.

According to police, Arbuckle was last seen on June 30 in Columbus.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Columbus police at (812) 376-2600.