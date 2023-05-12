An Indiana student has won the grand prize in a national poetry contest.

Columbus North High School junior Sreepadaarchana Munjuluri received the top prize in the 2023 Poetry Out Loud contest.

Munjuluri competed against eight other contestants in Washington, D.C. Wednesday in a competition hosted by Joy Sunday, one of the stars of Netflix’s “Wednesday.”

The 11th grader recited poems by Emily Jungmin Yoon, Emma Lazarus and Garrett Hongo.

“I love the fact that students are not just reading a poem or reading words, but they are actually sharing a part of their identity, sharing what’s important to them. The poems that I chose share a different facet of what I believe in, who I am, ”said Munjuluri.

Munjuluri took home the grand prize of $20,000.